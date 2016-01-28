SBS Punjabi

Mohini diyan khattiyaan mithiyaan gallaa'n - part 1

Published 28 January 2016 at 5:01pm, updated 28 January 2016 at 5:15pm
By Manpreet K Singh
We begin our much awaited series "Mohini diyan Khattiyan mithiyaan gallaa'n" this week, which gives you a dose of Punjabi wisdom, simplicity, humour and sarcasm.

"Kannak khet kudi pet, aa jawaaiyaa mandey kha"... have you heard this idiom being used in Punjabi language? Do you know what it means?


Every week, Mohini ji will bring you three phrases, idioms or sayings, which were used by Punjabis in their everyday vernacular, a generation or two ago. Although some of these idioms are now losing currency in the modern day world, but here is our attempt to catalogue these typically Punjabi phrases and common sayings - which embody generations of experience, wit, humour and wisdom!

