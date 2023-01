"Raj Bhag aaiyaan,





Do hor vi deve saainyaan"...











Have you heard this Punjabi saying about a father who welcomes the birth of his second daughter, and in fact prays that he is blessed with two more? In a society that's frequently accused of being patriarchial, and in which the birth of son is given greater preference these days, this old Punjabi 'akhaan' demonstrates how the previous generations didn't think that way!