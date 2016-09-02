Hear this episode, where Mohini ji narrates three bitter-sweet Punjabi phrases and sayings, including the one about what "Chhajju" thinks about his house!
Mohini ji diyan khattiyaan mithiyaan gallan - Ep 16
Mohini ji, who brings ancient Punjabi to us every week Source: SBS Punjabi
Published 2 September 2016 at 4:51pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Every man regards his home as his castle...what is the Punjabi version of this idiom?
