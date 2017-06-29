Mohini ji diyan khattiyaan mithiyaan gallan : Ep 21

Mohini ji, who presents a weekly segment on SBS Punjabi

Mohini ji, who presents a weekly segment on SBS Punjabi

Published 29 June 2017 at 8:21pm, updated 29 June 2017 at 10:06pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Try to guess which Punjabi sayings are translated below:

In this episode, Mohini ji narrates three Punjabi sayings, which are translated as follows.

 

1. Swan-like people inspire ravens to achieve more...

 

2. Bitter fruit and wise sayings are understood much later in life..

 

3. When new members enter the family home, existing relations can become strained....

 

Can you guess the Punjabi idioms these relate to? If not, hear Mohini ji's presentation for this week, and find out!

