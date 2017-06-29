Mohini ji diyan khattiyaan mithiyaan gallan - Ep 22

Mohini ji, presenting her weekly segment on SBS Punjabi

Mohini ji, presenting her weekly segment on SBS Punjabi Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 June 2017 at 8:31pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

There is a twist in this episode of life's bitter sweet truths, which Mohini ji presents every week through Punjabi idioms and phrases.

Published 29 June 2017 at 8:31pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
This episode begins with a conundrum, rather than with a phrase. It's almost a puzzle that the listeners are invited to solve, as they are presented with a written conversation between a husband a wife. Both convey a secret message to each other through a couplet - Mohini ji explains more in this edition of Khattiyaan Mithiyaan Gallaan....

Share