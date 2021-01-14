More countries adopt pre-flight coronavirus testing

The spread of more contagious variants of COVID-19 spread across the world has prompted more travel restrictions.





The US, Ireland and New Zealand have joined Australia in adopting pre-flight coronavirus testing.





Travellers will now have to show a negative coronavirus test within three days before boarding flights.





And Spain and Russia have announced a two-week extension to the ban on flights from the UK, after more cases of the B-117 virus variant, first identified in the UK, were recorded.





WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged all nations to increase genome sequencing to track the virus mutations.





He says he is particularly concerned about a new variant detected in Japan amongst four travellers from Brazil.





"What is most critical is that we sequence the virus effectively, so we know how it is changing and how to respond. For example, while diagnostics and vaccine still seem to be effective against the current virus. We may need to tweak them in the future."





