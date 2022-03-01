‘More international students removed from Australia due to bogus documents’: migration expert

SBS Punjabi contacted the Department of Home Affairs in this regard, which confirmed that the provision of incorrect information or bogus documents is one of the most common reasons for student visa cancellations.





"Those students whose visas were cancelled and were not willing to depart voluntarily were subject to detention and removed from Australia," the statement reads.





Highlights:





"Visa authorities have increased scrutiny on the student visa applications," says a migration agent.

Some international students have been deported back immediately after landing at Australian airports.

Fraudulent applicants, as well as their immediate family members, are barred from applying for any visa in Australia for three years.

Data provided by Australian Border Security Force shows the total number of students removed from immigration detention in the financial year 2020-21 was 154, of which nine were from India.





By comparison, for the current year up to 31 January only, the total number of student visa cancellations is already at 119, of which 29 are from India.





The visa cancellations under subclass s109 were less than five for Indian nationals over the whole 2020-21, whereas it has already touched six cancellations for the 2021-22 period as of 31 January. Cancelled Australian visa. Source: AAP





Mr Kailay, a Melbourne-based migration consultant, says he has recently dealt with a considerable number of cases where students were removed to their country of origin right after landing at an Australian airport.





“Some unregistered practices in India attach fraudulent documents like fake evidence of financial capacity, educational degrees and work experience with the visa applications of international students,” Mr Kailay told SBS Punjabi.





“These days the immigration department of Australia has increased its scrutiny on the proofs attached with the applications and on detection of any fraudulent behaviour, so the students get removed even after landing in Australia."





“Some unregistered practices in countries like India strike a financial package deal with the applicants willing to migrate to Australia on a study basis [where the agent] will arrange all the relevant documents required for their visa,” he adds.





“Most of the time these applicants don’t know what documents are attached by their agents with their applications, but these students suffer the consequence of visa cancellations".





Mr Kailay advises visa applicants to double-check their application and all the attached documents before lodging them.





