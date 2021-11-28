SBS Punjabi

Most Australians say racism is a 'very big' problem: Scanlon Foundation

SBS Punjabi

low angle view of african american man with scarf on face holding placard with racism is a pandemic lettering against blue sky

low angle view of african american man with scarf on face holding placard with racism is a pandemic lettering against blue sky Source: iStockphoto

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 November 2021 at 10:22am
By Hannah Kwon
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

The survey covers a range of issues affecting Australia's multicultural society, including immigration, cultural diversity and discrimination. One key finding highlights a shift in response to the question, ‘how big a problem is racism in Australia?’ Last year, 40 per cent of people said it was a ‘very big’ or ‘fairly big problem'. This year that figure has jumped to 60 per cent of participants.

Published 29 November 2021 at 10:22am
By Hannah Kwon
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
Professor of sociology at the University of Melbourne Karen Farquharson says while it is an alarming figure, she’s not completely shocked by it.

“Because the Black Lives Matter movement came to Australia, because there’s been a great deal of attention to Aboriginal deaths in custody—it’s a continuing issue that is very, very problematic. And also because of the anti-Asian racism around COVID.  Anecdotally we’ve heard of people being harassed on the street that wouldn’t have been harassed on the street before COVID.”

The Chair of the Federation of Ethnic Communities Councils of Australia [[FECCA]], Mary Patetsos, says they have seen more prevalent reporting of racist instances throughout the pandemic.

Advertisement
"We are seeing increased numbers of people who contact us knowing that what they're experiencing is improper and they want to do something about it. They feel very hurt about it and are quite scared so they are seeking information and also want a sympathetic ear."

But despite a year largely characterised by the pandemic - when asked about the future, most people are optimistic. 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the feature in Punjabi.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack