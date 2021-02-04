SBS Punjabi

Most Australians support immigration and multicultural policies: Report

Published 5 February 2021 at 10:50am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Despite fears social cohesion may unravel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a large majority of Australians remain in favour of immigration and multicultural policies. But an annual survey of community harmony has also found a high level of negative opinion towards Australians of Asian, African and Middle Eastern background persists.

A large majority of the 5,000-plus respondents continued to back open trade and a diverse immigration intake. However, Australians consistently looked for integration.

 "We asked do you think that government's should be funding cultural maintenance for minorities. Consistently only one third would agree with that. And two thirds of respondents think governments should not be funding that.'

A high level of negative opinion towards Australians of Asian, African and Middle Eastern background was found to persist.

As in past years a large number of respondents indicated a negative view towards Muslim Australians. In 2020, 37 per cent of respondents held a negative attitude to Muslims, down from 41 per cent the year before.

