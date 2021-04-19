Most women experience sexual street harassment: Report

A report, titled 'A Snapshot of Street Harassment Experiences in Victoria,' gathered the testimonies of 343 anonymous responders between August and November last year.





Some of the findings show that almost 90 per cent of participants had experienced street harassment in the last six months.





Seventy-five per cent experienced it at least once a month.





Natasha Sharma is a research and policy officer with 'It's not a compliment.





She says many victims of public space harassment often struggle with mental health issues as a result.





"Outcomes from experiences with harassment are usually like a lot of depression and anxiety reported in the immediate aftermath and then also long-term effects afterwards. A lot of them will have changed their routes, their local routes wherever they go walking to the shops or university, basically just limiting their own access in public spaces."





