Most Year 12 students feel they are not job-ready, says study

Stressed students in the library Source: Getty
Published 14 October 2019 at 10:06pm
By Cassandra Bain
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
As year 12 students prepare to sit their final exams from tomorrow, new research has revealed the changing nature of Australia's workforce is impacting the mental health and wellbeing of young people. Mental health advocates say more focus is needed on teaching 21st century skills -- like critical thinking and resilience - to better help students transition from education to employment. Mental health service Reach Out surveyed 1000 students and found only half of students felt ready for the workforce after graduating. Many believed they didn’t get the right training and support... and nearly 30 per cent said they wanted courses to include more opportunities for work experience.
