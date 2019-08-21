Mothers of three or more children at greater risk of heart failure

According to new research, three or more pregnancies increase the risk of developing a type of heart failure known as "stiff heart syndrome".





It typically develops in women in their 60s and 70s.





But researcher Doctor Anna Beale from the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute says precursors can develop soon after pregnancy. She says stiff heart syndrome was more severe in women who'd given birth three or more times.





"There's a huge amount of stress on the heart during pregnancy, it has to increase the flow through the heart by about 30 to 50%, as well as changes to the blood vessels. And this could certainly play a role in contributing to scarring of the heart and development of latent cardiovascular disease."





To hear the entire feature in Punjabi, click on the audio link above.





