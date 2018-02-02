SBS Punjabi

Womens' Health Issues: How to deal with common complaints during pregnancy

A pregnant woman

A pregnant woman Source: Pexel

Published 2 February 2018 at 2:23pm, updated 2 February 2018 at 2:28pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Gagan Kaur Cheema, Bilingual Health Educator at Multicultural Centre for Womens Health MCWH, spoke about a few common concerns that women may experience during pregnancy, and how to deal with them.

"All the changes that occur in a pregnant women’s body to support the baby’s development can cause some physical discomfort," according to Gagan Kaur Cheema, Bilingual Health Educator at Multicultural Centre for Women’s Health MCWH.

Speaking to SBS Punjabi in the monthly segment dedicated to womens' health, Gagan spoke about a few common concerns that a women might experience during pregnancy.

She also spoke about how to deal with these complaints and concerns, and the importance of timely consultation with GP or midwife about them:

- Backache

- Bleeding gums

- Breathlessness 

- Feeling faint

- Headache

- Morning sickness 

- Food cravings

- Constipation

- Swollen ankles 

- Heartburn

- Urinary problems

- Sleeping problems 

Please click on the audio link above to listen to the full interview, in which Gagan has described each of these common problems during pregnancy, with great detail.

She adds, "Women should always discuss any concerns with their GP for individualised health advice."

For further information about this topic in your language please visit MCWH website
www.mcwh.com.au
or call 1800 656 421, or 03 9418 0999

