MP from New Zealand wants OCIs to be able to vote in Indian elections

R-L: India's Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi, India's Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj Source: Supplied

Published 19 February 2019 at 4:27pm, updated 11 March 2019 at 2:08pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Mr Bakshi made three important proposals to the Indian government during the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas at Varanasi.

Sikh MP from NZ wants Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) to be able to vote in Indian elections

Mr Bakshi made three important proposals to the Indian government during the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas at Varanasi.

Delhi-born New Zealand MP Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi made three important proposals to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recently-concluded Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas in Varanasi.

Sure to make Indians living and aspiring to live on foreign shores, Mr Bakshi shared with SBS Punjabi his suggestions:

  1. India should allow dual citizenship
  2. Reserve one seat in Rajya Sabha to nominate retired parliamentarians of Indian origin from other countries and
  3. Extend the route of the direct Air India flight from Delhi to Melbourne and Sydney till Auckland.
Mr Bakshi said that PM Modi assured him of action on these suggestions after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in india are over.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this interview in Punjabi.

