MP from New Zealand wants OCIs to be able to vote in Indian elections

Sikh MP from NZ wants Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) to be able to vote in Indian elections





Delhi-born New Zealand MP Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi made three important proposals to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recently-concluded Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas in Varanasi.





Sure to make Indians living and aspiring to live on foreign shores, Mr Bakshi shared with SBS Punjabi his suggestions:





India should allow dual citizenship Reserve one seat in Rajya Sabha to nominate retired parliamentarians of Indian origin from other countries and Extend the route of the direct Air India flight from Delhi to Melbourne and Sydney till Auckland.

Mr Bakshi said that PM Modi assured him of action on these suggestions after the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in india are over.





