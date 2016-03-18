Munnu Bhai- A columinst, poet and writer of Pakistan

Poet and columnist Munnu Bhai is an immensely multi-talented man. As well as being a playwright and dramatist, his Punjabi poetry is considered as one of the best works in recent Punjabi literature and poetry. A regular columnist for the Daily Jang, Munnu Bhai is considered to be among the elite of Pakistans best and brightest columnists. He is loyal to the Pakistans People Party and his columns speak volumes for the poor and suffering of the country. He is also of the chaperon of the Sundas Foundation.



















