My Australia: Meet award-winning WA tech entrepreneur Nilesh Makwana

WA entrepreneur Nilesh Makwana

Published 25 January 2022 at 1:49pm
By Aaron Fernandes
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Nilesh Makwana began his transformation - from a struggling student living with his grandfather in India to an award-winning entrepreneur - on the very first day he arrived in Australia.

NIlesh's company provides IT services to communities that have typically suffered from poor access, including disability and aged care service providers and Aboriginal-run organisations.

“What we look for are the projects where there's a human services involved, where there is a greater good involved, where there is a social impact involved, where we are creating some sort of solutions, which is making a positive contribution into our society.”

Nilesh’s passion for technology and his entrepreneurial spirit were born in Mumbai, where he found his first job in the late 1990s assembling computers.

He started his own web design company and paid his own tuition fees to study at a London university, before later arriving in Australia as an international student in 2012.

Today, Illuminance employs 30 people from 26 nationalities, including new migrants, refugees, working mums, Indigenous Australians, seniors and people with disability.

As Illuminance grows its client base across the country, he wants to use the company’s success to ensure opportunities for new migrants.

“Most migrants are looking for an opportunity to prove themselves, that they can do it. All you have to do is open the door for them, and give them that first go.”

