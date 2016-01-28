SBS Punjabi

My first day in Australia - Garry Saimbi

Garry Saimbi, now a proud Australian

Garry Saimbi, now a proud Australian

Published 28 January 2016 at 4:06pm, updated 28 January 2016 at 4:35pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Long time SBS Punjabi listener Garry Saimbi has shared his memories of the day he first landed in Australia.

As part of our #FirstDaySBS stories, we're encouraging our listeners to share their personal memories with us. SBS Punjabi program is also offering a prize hamper to one of our listeners, who has a fascinating/ insightful/ funny/ emotional story to share.

 
Garry Saimbi
"Its not Aus day, Without a BBQ Lamb, sausages, kebabs, salads & a cold beer With family & frnds" says Garry Saimbi


If more listeners wish to share their story, please inbox on our Facebook page SBS-Punjabi or email us on punjabi.program@sbs.com.au. One of our team members will contact you and record your frist day story!

Collage of photos sent by Garry, with SBS Punjabi team
Collage of photos sent by Garry, with SBS Punjabi team


