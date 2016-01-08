SBS Punjabi

Nagar Kahani - Hafizabad

Published 8 January 2016 at 10:41pm
By Masood mallhi
Hafizabad is a city and tehsil of Hafizabad District in the Punjab province of Pakistan. It is an old city. In 327 BC, during Alexander's invasion of Punjab, the territory of the Sandal Bar (where Hafizabad is now located) was reported to be a well populated area. Large cities were located in this territory, and a lot of sub states were organised here under the presidency of maharajas and rajas.

After the independence of Pakistan in 1947, the minority Hindus and Sikhs migrated to India while Muslim refugees from India settled in the Hafizabad. Most of the refugees have since settled and inter-married into the local population.

 





