SBS Punjabi

National campaign aims to treat retail workers right during holiday season

SBS Punjabi

worker

Call for kindness at check-out counter during holiday season Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 December 2017 at 5:30pm
By Lydia Feng
Presented by Gautam Kapil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Christmas is a time of joy, but many working over the festive season say it is far from that when it comes to serving customers. Australia's fast-food and retail union has launched a national campaign calling for respect and an end to customer abuse.

Published 16 December 2017 at 5:30pm
By Lydia Feng
Presented by Gautam Kapil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A national survey has found more than 85 per cent of retail and fast-food workers have experienced abuse from customers.

 

Almost a quarter of workers say they have been subjected to verbal abuse every week, and more than a third have felt threatened by a customer once or twice in the last year.

 

Workers say they have had enough.

 

The fast-food, retail and warehousing union has launched a national campaign aimed at stopping customer abuse and violence towards workers this Christmas.

 

Bernie Smith is the New South Wales secretary for the Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees Association. He says the impact of abuse on workers can be detrimental.

 

 

While retail and fast-food workers are trained to provide good customer service, they say there is no excuse when it comes to physical or verbal abuse.

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?