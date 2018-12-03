SBS Punjabi

Navjot Singh Sidhu faces wrath after 'Rahul is my captain' comment

SBS Punjabi

Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu under fire for 'Rahul is my Captain' comment Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 December 2018 at 7:41pm, updated 15 July 2019 at 2:22pm
By Paramjit Sona
Source: SBS

After facing the wrath of Punjab state leaders for his ‘Rahul is my Captain’ jibe, Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has defended his remark saying he has done nothing wrong. While addressing a press conference in poll-bound Hyderabad on Friday, Mr Sidhu had said “Congress President Rahul Gandhi was his captain and that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was an “army captain.” Hear this news in this week’s weekly Punjabi Diary. For missed programs, podcasts, and much more, please visit www.sbs.com.au/punjabi

Published 3 December 2018 at 7:41pm, updated 15 July 2019 at 2:22pm
By Paramjit Sona
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?