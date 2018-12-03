Navjot Singh Sidhu faces wrath after 'Rahul is my captain' comment

Navjot Singh Sidhu under fire for 'Rahul is my Captain' comment Source: SBS
Published 3 December 2018 at 7:41pm, updated 15 July 2019 at 2:22pm
By Paramjit Sona
Source: SBS
After facing the wrath of Punjab state leaders for his ‘Rahul is my Captain’ jibe, Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has defended his remark saying he has done nothing wrong. While addressing a press conference in poll-bound Hyderabad on Friday, Mr Sidhu had said “Congress President Rahul Gandhi was his captain and that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was an “army captain.” Hear this news in this week’s weekly Punjabi Diary. For missed programs, podcasts, and much more, please visit www.sbs.com.au/punjabi
Published 3 December 2018 at 7:41pm, updated 15 July 2019 at 2:22pm
By Paramjit Sona
Source: SBS
Share