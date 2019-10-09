SBS Punjabi

New centre to track where migrants settle in Australia

SBS Punjabi

Children carrying Australian and Indian flags during the Australia Day Parade on January 26, 2015 in Adelaide.

Image used for representation purposes only Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 October 2019 at 12:19pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:58pm
By Rachel Cary, Naveen Razik
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS

The Centre for Population will track where new migrants decide to settle and will advise the government on how to reduce the strain on major cities. The centre, which is being set up inside the federal Treasury, will be responsible for coordinating the work of state and territory authorities, academics and think tanks with the goal to better predict how Australian's population will grow and advise the government on the best ways to encourage growth away from capital cities.

Published 9 October 2019 at 12:19pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:58pm
By Rachel Cary, Naveen Razik
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
Related stories

The life of a successful Punjabi family in regional Australia

Why migrants move to Sydney and Melbourne from regional areas

Migrants share their experiences of living in regional Australia



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?