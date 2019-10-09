New centre to track where migrants settle in Australia

Image used for representation purposes only Source: SBS
Published 9 October 2019 at 12:19pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:58pm
By Rachel Cary, Naveen Razik
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
The Centre for Population will track where new migrants decide to settle and will advise the government on how to reduce the strain on major cities. The centre, which is being set up inside the federal Treasury, will be responsible for coordinating the work of state and territory authorities, academics and think tanks with the goal to better predict how Australian's population will grow and advise the government on the best ways to encourage growth away from capital cities.
