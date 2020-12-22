New Finance, Immigration and Education Ministers in the Morrison cabinet

As the nation prepares for an extraordinary Christmas at the end of an extraordinary year, one tradition is continuing in federal Parliament in Canberra: an end-of-year Cabinet reshuffle.





After Simon Birmingham replaced Mathias Cormann in Finance, Dan Tehan is moving into Trade.





Former Immigration Minister Alan Tudge goes to Education, while Alex Hawke has been elevated to Immigration and Citizenship.





National security ministers Peter Dutton, Linda Reynolds and Melissa Price are to remain in their portfolios of Home Affairs, Defence and Defence Industry, respectively.





After coming under pressure as Aged Care Minister at the peak of the second wave, Senator Richard Colbeck has lost the portfolio although he keeps Senior Australians and Aged Care Services.





Health Minister Greg Hunt will take on aged care, which is also being elevated to Cabinet.





But Labor's Deputy Leader Richard Marles says this is an uninspiring line-up, and "opportunity lost".





To hear the full report, click on the audio link above.





Please note: the photo above is a file photo clicked at Government House in 2019, when the Morrison Cabinet was sworn in last year.





