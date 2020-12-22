New Finance, Immigration and Education Ministers in the Morrison cabinet

SBS Punjabi

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and ministers

File photo of Scott's Morrison's cabinet and broader ministry which was sworn in at Government House in 2019. Source: AAP

Published 23 December 2020 at 9:49am, updated 23 December 2020 at 10:08am
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

The end-of-year Cabinet reshuffle was triggered by the departure of Finance Minister Mathias Cormann. Although Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the key Cabinet portfolios remain unchanged, many Ministers have switched portfolios.

As the nation prepares for an extraordinary Christmas at the end of an extraordinary year, one tradition is continuing in federal Parliament in Canberra:  an end-of-year Cabinet reshuffle.

After Simon Birmingham replaced Mathias Cormann in Finance, Dan Tehan is moving into Trade.

Former Immigration Minister Alan Tudge goes to Education, while Alex Hawke has been elevated to Immigration and Citizenship.

National security ministers Peter Dutton, Linda Reynolds and Melissa Price are to remain in their portfolios of Home Affairs, Defence and Defence Industry, respectively.

After coming under pressure as Aged Care Minister at the peak of the second wave, Senator Richard Colbeck has lost the portfolio although he keeps Senior Australians and Aged Care Services. 

Health Minister Greg Hunt will take on aged care, which is also being elevated to Cabinet. 

But Labor's Deputy Leader Richard Marles says this is an uninspiring line-up, and "opportunity lost".

To hear the full report, click on the audio link above.

Please note: the photo above is a file photo clicked at Government House in 2019, when the Morrison Cabinet was sworn in last year.

