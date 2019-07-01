SBS Punjabi

New laws, changes affecting Australians on July 1, 2019

Australian dollar sinks to seven-week low

Paper currency. Australian money. Source: Getty Images

Published 1 July 2019 at 7:04pm, updated 1 July 2019 at 9:07pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Australians will look at a raft of changes as we enter a new financial year on Monday, July 1. The new set of changes will affect almost everyone including individuals, families, workers, business owners and even retirees. Here we have an audio report to explain a list of things that will affect the way your finances, involving your taxes, super and wages.

From July 1 there will be changes pertaining to tax thresholds, child care subsidies, superannuation, penalty rates, minimum wages, and much more. Here’s what you may need to know. 
