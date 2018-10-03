SBS Punjabi

New Punjabi film ‘Parahuna’ revolves around five super entertaining guests

Prohana

Kulwinder Sidhu's new Punjabi film is becoming super duper hit. Source: Harpreet Kaur

Published 4 October 2018 at 9:59am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Bollywood Gupshup this week brings you the latest news from the world of entertainment and cinema.

Kareena Kapoor’s first show as a radio host with Sunny Leone as a guest was a big hit. Kareena didn’t ask Sunny anything about her past life but focused mainly on the role as a mother of her three adopted children.

Bollywood GupShup
Host Karina with Sunny as guest Source: Harpreet Kaur


LoveRatri becomes LoveYatri will be released on 5th Oct but a massive sigh of relief has come in the way with the Supreme Court of India dismissing all the cases against Salman Khan and others involved in the movie. A new Garba song in LoveYatri has also been released ahead of the movie hitting cinema halls.

Bollywood GupShup
LoveRatri renamed to LoveYatri Source: Harpreet Kaur


Rajmah Chawal movie will be released on 30th Nov worldwide on digital platforms. The story revolves around a family of Delhi’s Chandni Chowk.

Also catch the chemistry between Anushka Sharma and hubby Virat Kohli when the latter received the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award.

Bollywood GupShup
Virat Kohli cheered by none other than his own celebrity wife Anushka Sharma. Source: Harpreet Kaur


 

Australia a rapidly growing market for Punjabi movies

Punjabi singer Chamkila's biopic makes it to Sydney Film Festival

Cannes Film festival to launch Punjabi film



