New Punjabi film ‘Parahuna’ revolves around five super entertaining guests

Kareena Kapoor’s first show as a radio host with Sunny Leone as a guest was a big hit. Kareena didn’t ask Sunny anything about her past life but focused mainly on the role as a mother of her three adopted children.





Host Karina with Sunny as guest Source: Harpreet Kaur





LoveRatri becomes LoveYatri will be released on 5 th Oct but a massive sigh of relief has come in the way with the Supreme Court of India dismissing all the cases against Salman Khan and others involved in the movie. A new Garba song in LoveYatri has also been released ahead of the movie hitting cinema halls.





LoveRatri renamed to LoveYatri Source: Harpreet Kaur





Rajmah Chawal movie will be released on 30 th Nov worldwide on digital platforms. The story revolves around a family of Delhi’s Chandni Chowk.





Also catch the chemistry between Anushka Sharma and hubby Virat Kohli when the latter received the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award.





Virat Kohli cheered by none other than his own celebrity wife Anushka Sharma. Source: Harpreet Kaur











