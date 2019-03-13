New visas for parents, aged care workers and religious 'assistants'

The federal government has announced three new visa categories to meet various demands of Australian migrant groups.





The federal government has introduced new visas to meet migrant needs surrounding family reunion, aged care and religious worship.





Federal Immigration Minister David Coleman has announced three new visa categories with the general election fast approaching.





Minister Coleman says the government is focused on making the immigration system more efficient for Australians.





“It's about making sure that the visa system works effectively in these particular areas - aged care, religious institutions, and also parent visas; and that the system is working as best as it can for Australia,” Mr Coleman said.





A new temporary Sponsored Parent Visa will allow migrants to bring their parents and grandparents to Australia for longer periods.





The applicants will be allowed to spend time with their families for a continuous period of up to five years, with the opportunity to apply for a second visa for another five years after a short period outside Australia.





Under the new authorisation up to 15,000 temporary Sponsored Parent Visa may be granted each year.





But the new parent visa is being seen as an expensive deal by some from the migrant community.





It will cost migrants $5000 for a three-year visa, $10,000 for a five-year visa and $20,000 for a ten-year visa.





Along with visa fees, children will have to bear the healthcare of any other outstanding public health costs for their migrant parents.





Arvind Duggal, who kick-started the 'Long Stay Visa for Parents' campaign that saw national participation, says the government is still falling behind on the promises it made during the 2016 election campaign.





“You have to get their insurance, you have to provide the sponsorships and all that. But as far as the terms of staying in Australia you are not getting any working rights, no Medicare, nothing and still you are paying $5000. And it is totally different from what was promised before the election. Last federal election the government promised there will be no cap on this visa and now there is a cap on 15000 people. I mean, it is just a breach of trust,” Mr Duggal said.





But the immigration minister has told SBS the visa costs are appropriately charged.





“Yes well there is always a visa application charge and that is appropriate. And it's also appropriate the health care costs are covered by the family. It needs to be done in a way which is sensible and does not involve a lot of cost for Australian taxpayers. So the visa charge is necessary and appropriate,” Mr Coleman said.





The government has also introduced new changes to the Minister of Religion Labour Agreement, allowing more flexibility in sponsoring overseas workers.





An additional occupation of “Religious Assistant” has been added to the agreement, which broadens visa sponsorship options.





Under the current rules, religious institutions can sponsor a nominee for the occupation of Minister of Religion which required them to work in a specified location in the most senior position.





But under the new measures, the nominee is free to work in any senior position.





Minister Coleman says despite the newly relaxed visa rules, it remains a priority to employ local religious leaders.





“Religion and religious freedom is fundamental to Australian life. And so many of our religions are culturally specific and have people from overseas. Wherever possible we of course want those roles to be filled by Australians but there are situations where those religious leaders with specific skills do need to come from overseas,” added Mr Coleman.





The Australian National Imams Council has welcomed the new flexibility of visas but says it does not necessarily address the acute labour shortage.





Board member Sheikh Muhammed Saleem says sponsoring skilled ministers from overseas helps religious institutions provide an authentic setting.





“The fact that Australia since 9/11 has been asking for home grown religious leaders and it is ideal that people have more training and qualification offered in Australia but the reality is not so,” Mr Saleem said.





The federal immigration minister has also announced a third new class of visa which will allow aged care providers to employ people with the skills needed to care for elder migrants.





Aged care employers have long been campaigning to fulfill the need of providing specialised services that better cater to a resident's cultural needs.





Minister Coleman says a new set of company specific agreements will enable aged care providers to do exactly that.





Federation of Ethnic Communities Councils chief executive Mary Patetsos has welcomed the new arrangement but has stressed on the necessity to upskill the locally available diverse talent.





“The primary objective for us is to have a diverse workforce that can meet the needs for vulnerable old people. Our children in Australia who come from core background - you know our children from Greek, Cambodian, Vietnamese and Lebanon are also encouraged to take on professions that will lead them to work in the caring professions,” Ms Patetsos said.





Minister Coleman says the labour agreements will only be considered where it is demonstrated that Australians cannot fill skill shortages.





Listen to this feature in Punjabi by clicking on the player at the top of the page.











