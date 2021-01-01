New warnings as COVID-19 scammers target QR codes

28 scams this year were directly linked to the use of QR codes with losses exceeding 100,000 dollars [[$111,950]].





To combat legal issues with commercial QR codes, states and territories across Australia, except for Queensland, have a government based app available. In New South Wales, all venues will be required to make the switch on the 1st of January.





In terms of privacy, Kate Carruthers says it won't make much of a difference because the government already has access to this level of personal information.





"These state based apps are much better because you at least know the entity who is providing the QR code. For example, in New South Wales it takes you to Service NSW, which is a reputable state based agency. I really do think that venues should be trying to use the state apps, because A. it makes it easier for the contact tracers because it is all in the one place, and B. the state government has already got all your data anyway. They (the apps) don't have anything that they (the government) don't already have. It's keeping your data, from your customers (if you're a business) safer than it could potentially be from some random private provider."





