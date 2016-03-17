SBS Punjabi

News Roundup from Punjab

SBS Punjabi

Punjab Finance Minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa presents Budget 2016-17 in Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Tuesday

Punjab Finance Minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa presents Budget 2016-17 in Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Tuesday Source: Manoj Mahajan/Tribune

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 March 2016 at 7:01pm, updated 18 March 2016 at 12:33pm
By Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS

Punjab Finance Minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa presented the budget of Rs 86,387 crore for the state for 2016-17, laying stress on social welfare schemes and youth.

Published 17 March 2016 at 7:01pm, updated 18 March 2016 at 12:33pm
By Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS
This is the fifth and last budget to be presented by the Akali BJP government in which Rs 1,100 crore has been earmarked for social security pensions, Rs 2 Crore for computerisation of all depots of Punjab Roadways and a lot more.Find out the details in this week's Punjabi Diary, as presented on March 17, 2016

Share

Latest podcast episodes

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?

Pathan

Bollywood Gupshup: Fans excited about Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback after four years with 'Pathaan'