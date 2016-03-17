News Roundup from Punjab

This is the fifth and last budget to be presented by the Akali BJP government in which Rs 1,100 crore has been earmarked for social security pensions, Rs 2 Crore for computerisation of all depots of Punjab Roadways and a lot more.Find out the details in this week's Punjabi Diary, as presented on March 17, 2016
Punjab Finance Minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa presents Budget 2016-17 in Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Tuesday Source: Manoj Mahajan/Tribune
Published 17 March 2016 at 7:01pm, updated 18 March 2016 at 12:33pm
By Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS
Punjab Finance Minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa presented the budget of Rs 86,387 crore for the state for 2016-17, laying stress on social welfare schemes and youth.
