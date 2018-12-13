NLC winner Harneep Kaur speaks to SBS Punjabi

NLC18 winners Source: SBS
Published 13 December 2018 at 1:58pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:37pm
By MP Singh, Preetinder Grewal
NLC18 winners (SBS) SBS have announced the winners of the SBS National Languages Competition 2018, a nationwide initiative which aims to inspire and encourage language learning and retention. The competition received nearly 4000 entries from all states and territories across Australia spanning 82 languages, including Punjabi, Hindi, Mandarin, French, Japanese, Arabic, German, Greek and Spanish.
