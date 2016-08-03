‘No unrest between Dhoni and our firm’ Spartan MD Kunal Sharma speaks to SBS

Sports firm Spartan refutes the claims that they are in dispute with Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rhiti Sports.





“It is business as usual for Spartan International as we continue to develop our brand and product ranges” said Kunal Sharma, Managing Director & Founder of Spartan Sports said in a conversation with SBS Radio.

Spartan believes the recent story circulating the media is an attempt by some to disrupt the relationship of Spartan with M S Dhoni and Rhiti Sports.





Kunal Sharma and M S Dhoni Source: Supplied





“Spartan and M S Dhoni have a number of new initiatives underway and we have invited M S Dhoni to be a permanent part of the Spartan family”, said Kunal.

Spartan boasts a wealth of cricketing talent as brand ambassadors, with West Indies batsman Chris Gayle, Australian Cricketer Mitch Johnson and England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan supporting the brand.





Sachin Tendulkar joined Spartans as an advisor Source: Supplied



