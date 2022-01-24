SBS Punjabi

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Australia

SBS Punjabi

In this photo illustration, silhouette of hands in medical gloves hold a medical syringe and a vial in front of Pfizer,Biontech,AstraZeneca,Moderna,Johnson & johnson,Novavax,Merck and Janssen logos. (Photo by Pavlo Gonchar / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

Source: Sipa USA Pavlo Gonchar / SOPA Images/Sipa

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 January 2022 at 9:24am
By Steve Trask
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

A new COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use in Australia, joining Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca.

Published 25 January 2022 at 9:24am
By Steve Trask
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
Novavax is a protein vaccine  – it uses inert protein fragments of the COVID-19 virus to trigger the body’s immune response.  

Infectious disease expert Paul Griffin says this makes Novavax different to the Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca jabs that are currently available.   

“So at the moment in this country, we're using mRNA vaccines in form of Pfizer and Moderna, and also a viral vector vaccine - AstraZeneca.  And what they do essentially, is deliver the instructions to make the spike proteins - the part of the virus we want a response against.  With Novavax, it’s a slightly more traditional way of making a vaccine, where we basically make those spike proteins in the laboratory and deliver those into peoples arms so we get a response that way.”

Advertisement
Dr Griffin says some people appeared more comfortable with Novavax because it was made with a more established manufacturing process.  

“It is based on a different platform, and for some people that’s the one they would prefer – and so it’d be great if those people go out and get the vaccine as soon as it’s available.” 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this information in Punjabi.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack