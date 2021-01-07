NSW multicultural community leaders asked to encourage testing

There are fears the Sydney virus cluster has spread to regional NSW when an 18-year-old man from Berala is believed to have visited the regional towns of Orange, Nyngan and Broken Hill. Deputy Premier John Barilaro is urging residents of those regions to get tested if they feel any symptoms.





"This is again a reminder of what can occur. What can occur for people that are moving out of Sydney. We've said clearly in the past if you have any symptoms, if you are concerned, you should limit your mobility, you should limit travel to regional and rural New South Wales. Even though we are confident in the health infrastructure in the regions, it brings greater risk."





All in-person visits to detention facilities and alternative places of detention in Victoria have been suspended by the Australian Border Force. Visitors can no longer drop-off or pick-up gifts, property or other items in-person.





Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has responded to the Federal Labor Party and a former Prime Minister, defending the plan to nationally roll out a COVID-19 vaccine in March. There have been calls for it to be fast-tracked. Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says there is a case to be made for not waiting until March. Mr Morrison says unlike other countries, Australia does not need to take unnecessary risks.





"They are in a position where they have no other choice, because of the terrible situation they find themselves in. Now in Australia, we're not in that situation, so it's important for Australians to have total confidence in this vaccine. And that requires all the proper processes to be followed."





