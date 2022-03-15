SBS Punjabi

NSW Woman of Year for Riverstone Mona Sidhu shares her passion for Punjabi language and empowering women

SBS Punjabi

Mona Sidhu

Riverstone Local Woman of the Year 2022 Source: Mona Sidhu

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 March 2022 at 10:26am, updated 17 March 2022 at 2:17pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

The 2022 Riverstone Local Woman of the Year awardee, Mona Sidhu, has been a teacher for 16 years, and is also instrumental in running a Punjabi school in Sydney and helping migrant women find their dream jobs.

Published 16 March 2022 at 10:26am, updated 17 March 2022 at 2:17pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Since 2004, Mona Sidhu has been volunteering her weekends to run a Punjabi school in Sydney.
  • A teacher by profession, Ms Sidhu has moved onto corporate roles promoting cyber-security education in schools.
  • Ms Sidhu also runs job skills seminars for migrant women.
Ms Sidhu, a teacher with NSW Department of Education by profession, recently moved onto corporate roles addressing the prevalent issue of cyber-security in schools.

Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Ms Sidhu said, “I was nominated by our local Member of Parliament for Riverstone for my volunteer work and I was awarded for my services to the community on International Women’s Day 2022 at Darling Harbour.”

“Besides my school jobs, I have volunteered with Khalsa Punjabi School Glendenning since 2004, and dedicate my Saturdays for preparation and Sundays for conducting the Punjabi classes”.
Award for Mona Sidhu's volunteer work
Award for Mona Sidhu's volunteer work. Source: Mona Sidhu


Advertisement
Ms Sidhu has also conducted job skills seminars for migrant women aimed at helping them adjust to the Australian work environment, which might differ greatly from their country of origin.

“The job skills seminar run by my team has been a huge success. We had women with a variety of job skills help guide newly migrated women of the community on how to write an effective resume, prepare for interviews and other skills that are required in Australia,” she said.

To learn more about Ms Sidhu's passions and future plans, listen to this podcast.

Listen to the audio by clicking on 'Speaker' in the photo above.

Listen to SBS Radio's Punjabi program from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
. 

 
Other related podcasts

'Parents play an important role in reducing the impact of bullying,' says school coordinator Narinder Pal Singh



Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack