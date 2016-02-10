'Only a complete overhaul of political system can eradicate corruption', says former DGP Punjab
AA Siddiqi, former DGP of Punjab Source: Supplied
Published 10 February 2016 at 10:26pm, updated 11 February 2016 at 12:05pm
By Shamsher Kainth
Source: SBS
Former Director General of Punjab police, Dr. AA Siddiqi has said there has to be a complete overhaul of the political system in order to eradicate corruption from Police. Mr. Siddiqi said police is used as a tool by the ruling parties to further their political agenda. He said only when the public chooses the right people to govern the political system, can the system be free from corruption. He also talked about the controversial issue of extrajudicial killings by the Punjab Police during days of militancy in the state, and more recent, alleged nexus between police and drug smugglers.
