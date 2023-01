Available in other languages

Operation Blue Star was an Indian military operation which occurred in the first week of June in 1984.





The operation was ordered by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in order to establish control over the Darbar Sahib Complex in Amritsar, Punjab.





The military assault was aimed to remove Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his armed allies located in the different parts of the complex.





The operation resulted in many casualties and the destruction of one of the most sacred places of Sikhs.