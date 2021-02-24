SBS Punjabi

Opposition parties concerned over JobSeeker changes

SBS Punjabi

How to handle your finance after the end of jobseeker and JobKeeper

Source: AAP

Published 24 February 2021 at 2:26pm, updated 25 February 2021 at 1:29pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS

The federal government is permanently increasing JobSeeker payments for those searching for work to $50 fortnightly increase once the coronavirus supplement is wound up next month. But community groups say the government is letting down vulnerable people, some of whom are struggling day-to-day to meet essential living costs.

It's estimated about 1.2 million people are on JobSeeker payments in Australia. But the current supplement offering recipients $150 a fortnight is set to end on March the 31st.  

After that, a base rate rise of $50 per fortnight will come into effect but it comes with stricter mutual obligation requirements.  

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says this move signals a change in gears and shift towards longer-term measures.

We are now confident that at the end of next month that our social safety net can once again be able to provide the support it needs to Australians as we come out of the COVID-19 recession for that social safety net to be there for them if they find themselves out of work.

To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above. 

