Opposition parties concerned over JobSeeker changes

It's estimated about 1.2 million people are on JobSeeker payments in Australia. But the current supplement offering recipients $150 a fortnight is set to end on March the 31st.





After that, a base rate rise of $50 per fortnight will come into effect but it comes with stricter mutual obligation requirements.





Prime Minister Scott Morrison says this move signals a change in gears and shift towards longer-term measures.





We are now confident that at the end of next month that our social safety net can once again be able to provide the support it needs to Australians as we come out of the COVID-19 recession for that social safety net to be there for them if they find themselves out of work.





