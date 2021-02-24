SBS Punjabi

Settlement Guide: How to handle pandemic debt

HOW TO HANDLE PANDEMIC DEBT

ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਿੱਤੀ ਸਲਾਹਕਾਰ ਮੌਜੂਦ ਹਨ, ਜੋ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਗੁਪਤ ਅਤੇ ਮੁਫ਼ਤ ਸਲਾਹ ਦੇ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ। Source: SBS Settlement Guide

Published 24 February 2021 at 11:37am, updated 24 February 2021 at 12:25pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by MP Singh
A year into the COVID-19 pandemic, many Australians are trapped in a vicious cycle of increasing debts while relying on multiple personal loans to cover their household bills and living costs. If your debt is getting out of control, free and confidential financial counselling services can help you assess your situation and provide you with a manageable repayment plan.

If English is not your first language and you have difficulties understanding, then

financial counsellors at the National Debt Helpline, like Sarah Brown-Shaw, can use interpreting services provided by the Department of Home Affairs.

She says a financial counsellor can also advocate on your behalf if you can’t pay your energy bills, internet or phone bills, mortgage, credit cards, or payday loans. 

They then get a sort of an extra layer of help because the financial counsellor can actually have conversations with, for example, with their banks or with their energy companies, and things like that, sort of help advocate on their behalf.

To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above. 

 

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus


 

SBS Punjabi
's website and search your app store for the SBS Radio app. Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
