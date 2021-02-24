Settlement Guide: How to handle pandemic debt

If English is not your first language and you have difficulties understanding, then





financial counsellors at the National Debt Helpline, like Sarah Brown-Shaw, can use interpreting services provided by the Department of Home Affairs.





She says a financial counsellor can also advocate on your behalf if you can’t pay your energy bills, internet or phone bills, mortgage, credit cards, or payday loans.





They then get a sort of an extra layer of help because the financial counsellor can actually have conversations with, for example, with their banks or with their energy companies, and things like that, sort of help advocate on their behalf.





To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above.











Follow us on Twitter .










