Settlement Guide: Be prepared- Simple tips to get yourself and your property ready for bushfire season

A well-prepared property has a better chance to survive a bushfire or ember attack.





There are some basic maintenance tips to prepare your property:





Clean your gutters of leaves and twigs

Repair the damage you can on and around the property

Attach a fire sprinkler system to gutters

Keep lawns short and gardens well maintained

Have hoses long enough to reach around your house

Advertisement

CFA’s Captain Phill Townsend also stresses the importance of having an evacuation plan if you live in bushfire affected areas.





“Before you go to an area you need to check the fire danger ratings for the day. The government will put in place things that are called total fire ban day. So, basically what that means is they are saying on those days it’s too risky for you to have a fire, so don’t have any fires in, what they call, in the open air. So, like a campfire, or a wood fire barbeque or bonfire or something like that in a landscape because it’s too dangerous.”





Having a ready emergency survival kit means having easy access to things that can help you if you need to leave quickly.





Keep your kit in a waterproof bag in a location that is easy to get to and that the whole family knows about.





Your emergency survival kit might include:





• First aid kit with manual





• Important documents, valuables and photos





• Cash, ATM cards, credit cards





• Mobile phone and charger





• Medications and special requirements





If you are asked to leave, Captain Phil Townsend says follow the advice.





Visit your local rural service website for more information on preparing properties for bushfires.





For more information on burns and their assessment visit vic.burns.org.au





For language support, call the national translating and interpreting service on 13 14 50 and ask for your designated agency.





To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









