Settlement Guide: How to become a volunteer firefighter?

Aussie volunteer firies

Aussie volunteer firies Source: Supplied

Published 4 February 2020 at 2:53pm, updated 5 February 2020 at 7:08pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by MP Singh
This summer Australia has witnessed unpresidential bushfire crisis all around the country, this has made many people feel the urge to lend a helping hand. Most charity organisations have been flooded with donations, and volunteers have rushed to help fire-stricken communities in any way they can. Many people, from all walks of life, have also put up their hands to become volunteer firefighters. However, most people are unclear about where and how they can join the volunteer firefighters' force.

