Oxygen running out as Indonesia battles pandemic surge

Hospitals in Indonesia are beyond capacity and turning away patients. As a result, sick people are now dying in their homes.





Oxygen supplies are running out, with people in the capital Jakarta forced to wait in long lines to refill canisters.





"I've been waiting since 9 am until now, around 12 o'clock. It's been three hours, and I still haven't got my turn yet."





New outbreaks have forced lockdowns in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City and Myanmar's Yangon.





More than 18 months since COVID-19 emerged, and despite the manufacture of vaccines, the world is still struggling to contain the virus.





In the last few days, there has been a significant increase in cases across Europe.





Infections are up 16 per cent rise in Africa and eight per cent in Southeast Asia.





The only region that has recorded a decline in cases is the Americas.





But the technical lead for COVID-19 at the WHO, Maria Van Kerkhove, says many countries in the Americas are seeing a surge in infections.











