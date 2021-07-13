SBS Punjabi

Oxygen running out as Indonesia battles pandemic surge

Workers refill oxygen tanks to be distributed to various hospitals in Yogyakarta, Indonesia

Workers refill oxygen tanks to be distributed to various hospitals in Yogyakarta, Indonesia Source: AAP

Published 13 July 2021 at 12:04pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Indonesia has expanded nationwide coronavirus restrictions as it battles its deadliest wave of infections yet. The world has now recorded four million COVID-19 fatalities, with new highly contagious variants outpacing vaccine distribution.

Hospitals in Indonesia are beyond capacity and turning away patients. As a result, sick people are now dying in their homes.

Oxygen supplies are running out, with people in the capital Jakarta forced to wait in long lines to refill canisters.

"I've been waiting since 9 am until now, around 12 o'clock. It's been three hours, and I still haven't got my turn yet."

New outbreaks have forced lockdowns in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City and Myanmar's Yangon.

More than 18 months since COVID-19 emerged, and despite the manufacture of vaccines, the world is still struggling to contain the virus.

In the last few days, there has been a significant increase in cases across Europe.

Infections are up 16 per cent rise in Africa and eight per cent in Southeast Asia.

The only region that has recorded a decline in cases is the Americas.

But the technical lead for COVID-19 at the WHO, Maria Van Kerkhove, says many countries in the Americas are seeing a surge in infections.

 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the audio in Punjabi.

