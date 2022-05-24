Pacific leaders welcome Australia's change in direction on climate

The Quad countries have established a climate working group to cut emissions in the Indo-Pacific region, and help countries in the region respond to the climate crisis.





For countries like Tuvalu [[tu-VAH-loo]], a group of small coral islands about midway between Hawaii and Australia, the question of climate change is far from academic.





Two of Tuvalu’s nine islands are already on the verge of being swallowed by rising sea levels and coastal erosion.





Most of the islands sit barely three metres above sea level.





Listen to the audio by clicking on 'Speaker' in the photo above.





