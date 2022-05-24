SBS Punjabi

Pacific leaders welcome Australia's change in direction on climate

climate change

Source: AAP

Published 24 May 2022 at 4:59pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:57am
By Allan Lee, Biwa Kwan
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS

Australia's new Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, has signalled a new direction for the country's climate policies. It's a change that's been broadly welcomed overseas.

The Quad countries have established a climate working group to cut emissions in the Indo-Pacific region, and help countries in the region respond to the climate crisis.

For countries like Tuvalu [[tu-VAH-loo]], a group of small coral islands about midway between Hawaii and Australia, the question of climate change is far from academic.

Two of Tuvalu’s nine islands are already on the verge of being swallowed by rising sea levels and coastal erosion.

Most of the islands sit barely three metres above sea level.

