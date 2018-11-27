Pak Punjab Diary: Pakistan PM to lay foundation stone on Nov 28

File images of Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and Pakistan PM Imran Khan Source: Supplied
Published 27 November 2018 at 6:37pm
By Masood Malhi
Presented by Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Pakistan PM Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of Kartarpur corridor on November 28. To mark Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 550th birth anniversary in 2019, both India and Pakistan have decided to build this corridor up to the international border. The proposal has also kept Punjab local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in headlines lately. Here this news and much more in this week’s ‘Khabarsar Lenhde Punjab Dee’ as presented by Masood Mallhi. For missed programs, podcasts, and much more, please visit www.sbs.com.au/punjabi
