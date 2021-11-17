Pakistan Diary: 3,000 visas issued to Indian Sikh pilgrims for Guru Nanak's birth anniversary

The visas have been issued to facilitate the visit of the devotees to Pakistan to offer prayers at various gurdwaras (Sikh temples) across the country.





"Pakistan High Commission for India issues around 3,000 visas to Indian Sikh Yatrees on the eve of the 552nd Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak," the Pakistan High Commission tweeted.





Thousands of Sikh pilgrims residing in countries other than India will also be visiting Pakistan to attend the event.





Click on the player above to listen to this update in Punjabi.



