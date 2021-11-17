SBS Punjabi

Pakistan Diary: 3,000 visas issued to Indian Sikh pilgrims for Guru Nanak's birth anniversary

Sikh pilgrims visit the shrine of their spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Sikh pilgrims at the shrine of their first guru and founder of Sikh faith, Guru Nanak at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan. Source: AP

Published 17 November 2021 at 11:47am
By Avneet Arora
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS

Pakistan High Commission has issued about 3,000 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims to enable them to participate in the 552nd birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak in Pakistan from 17 to 26 November. This and more in our weekly news update.

The visas have been issued to facilitate the visit of the devotees to Pakistan to offer prayers at various gurdwaras (Sikh temples) across the country.

"Pakistan High Commission for India issues around 3,000 visas to Indian Sikh Yatrees on the eve of the 552nd Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak," the Pakistan High Commission tweeted.

Thousands of Sikh pilgrims residing in countries other than India will also be visiting Pakistan to attend the event.

Click on the player above to listen to this update in Punjabi.

