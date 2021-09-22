SBS Punjabi

Pakistan Diary: After New Zealand, England also cancels cricket series

Newly elected Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board having his first press briefing in Lahore, Paksitan.

Ramiz Raja, Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board. Source: Twitter PCB Media

Published 22 September 2021 at 11:29am
By Preetinder Grewal
Presented by Masood Mallhi
The England and Wales Cricket Board have decided not to send men's and women's teams to Pakistan later this year. This news and more in this week’s Pakistan Diary.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) cited "increasing concerns" about travelling to the region without going into specific details.

"We know there are increasing concerns about travelling to the region and believe that going ahead will add further pressure to a playing group who have already coped with a long period of operating in restricted COVID environments," the ECB said in a statement.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja has condemned ECB's decision.

"Disappointed with England, pulling out of their commitment and failing a member of their Cricket fraternity when it needed it most. Survive we will, inshallah," he said on Twitter.

England is the second country to cancel a cricket series in Pakistan after New Zealand withdrew from their tour last week amid 'security concerns'.

Click on the player above to listen to the full audio report by Masood Mallhi. 

