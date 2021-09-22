Pakistan Diary: After New Zealand, England also cancels cricket series

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) cited "increasing concerns" about travelling to the region without going into specific details.





"We know there are increasing concerns about travelling to the region and believe that going ahead will add further pressure to a playing group who have already coped with a long period of operating in restricted COVID environments," the ECB said in a statement.





Advertisement

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja has condemned ECB's decision.





"Disappointed with England, pulling out of their commitment and failing a member of their Cricket fraternity when it needed it most. Survive we will, inshallah," he said on Twitter.





England is the second country to cancel a cricket series in Pakistan after New Zealand withdrew from their tour last week amid 'security concerns'.





Click on the player above to listen to the full audio report by Masood Mallhi.



