SBS Punjabi

Pakistan Diary: Citizens aged 80 years and above set to get COVID-19 vaccines in their homes

SBS Punjabi

Descartan dosis de vacunas COVID-19 por fallas de refrigeración.

Source: Getty Images/Larisa Bozhikova

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 April 2021 at 12:29pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS

Here is a summary of major news events in West Punjab, over the past few days, as presented by our Lahore-based correspondent, Masood Mallhi on April 6, 2021.

Published 7 April 2021 at 12:29pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS
Pakistan’s National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to administer COVID-19 vaccines to citizens aged 80 years and above in their homes.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, who chairs meetings of the NCOC, said that senior citizens often struggle to reach vaccination sites and hence need this favour.

The facility is hoped to commence in the next few weeks.

Advertisement
In other news, Shaukat Ali, a well-known Punjabi folk singer and an internationally known cultural ambassador of Pakistan around the world passed away on Friday after a brief illness in Lahore. He was 78.

Click on the player above to listen to the full audio report by Masood Mallhi. 

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack