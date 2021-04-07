Pakistan Diary: Citizens aged 80 years and above set to get COVID-19 vaccines in their homes

Pakistan’s National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to administer COVID-19 vaccines to citizens aged 80 years and above in their homes.





Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, who chairs meetings of the NCOC, said that senior citizens often struggle to reach vaccination sites and hence need this favour.





The facility is hoped to commence in the next few weeks.





In other news, Shaukat Ali, a well-known Punjabi folk singer and an internationally known cultural ambassador of Pakistan around the world passed away on Friday after a brief illness in Lahore. He was 78.





Click on the player above to listen to the full audio report by Masood Mallhi.





