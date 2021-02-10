Pakistan Diary: Countries ruin when people in power indulge in corruption, says PM Imran Khan

Addressing a conference in Islamabad on Monday, Mr Khan said the country was ruined by the theft of prime minister and ministers.





Slamming the leaders who commit corruption of billions of rupees, he said it was a common practice in the developing countries, where those in power get away with an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance), while those who are poor languish in jails.





In other news in this bulletin:





-Opposition parties challenged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's ordinance for open senate vote in the Supreme Court.





-Pakistan Parliament approves compulsory Arabic classes in Islamabad schools.





-Lahore High Court allows transgenders to take part in the Punjab Public Service Commission's (PPSC) examination for the post of lecturer.





-Pakistan wins first Test series against South Africa in seventeen years.





