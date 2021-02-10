SBS Punjabi

Pakistan Diary: Countries ruin when people in power indulge in corruption, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

Published 10 February 2021 at 11:32am
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Masood Malhi
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that nations are ruined when a prime minister and his ministers start indulging in corrupt practices. This and more in our weekly news report from Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Addressing a conference in Islamabad on Monday, Mr Khan said the country was ruined by the theft of prime minister and ministers.

Slamming the leaders who commit corruption of billions of rupees, he said it was a common practice in the developing countries, where those in power get away with an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance), while those who are poor languish in jails.

In other news in this bulletin:

-Opposition parties challenged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's ordinance for open senate vote in the Supreme Court.

-Pakistan Parliament approves compulsory Arabic classes in Islamabad schools.

-Lahore High Court allows transgenders to take part in the Punjab Public Service Commission's (PPSC) examination for the post of lecturer.

-Pakistan wins first Test series against South Africa in seventeen years.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

