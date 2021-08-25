Pakistan Diary: Court grants bail to man who vandalised statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh

A 22-year-old member of the banned organisation Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), who vandalised a nine-feet tall bronze statue of the first ruler of the Sikh Empire, Maharaja Ranjit Singh, was granted bail on 20 August.





The police had booked him under sections 295 and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code.





Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry termed the incident as the work of an "illiterate person".





"Shameful this bunch of illiterates are really dangerous for Pakistan's image in the world,” he wrote on Twitter.





This is the third incident of vandalism ever since the statue was unveiled in 2019 to mark the 180th birth anniversary of the Sikh ruler.





