Pakistan Diary: Court grants bail to man who vandalised statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Screenshots of a video of the incident that surfaced on social media in which a man is seen damaging the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Screenshots of a video that surfaced on social media in which a man is seen damaging the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. Source: Twitter@nailainayat

Published 25 August 2021 at 5:11pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presented by Masood Mallhi
A Pakistani court has granted bail to a man who vandalised the statue of Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore. All this and more in our weekly news bulletin from Pakistan.

A 22-year-old member of the banned organisation Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), who vandalised a nine-feet tall bronze statue of the first ruler of the Sikh Empire, Maharaja Ranjit Singh, was granted bail on 20 August.

The police had booked him under sections 295 and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry termed the incident as the work of an "illiterate person".

"Shameful this bunch of illiterates are really dangerous for Pakistan's image in the world,” he wrote on Twitter.

This is the third incident of vandalism ever since the statue was unveiled in 2019 to mark the 180th birth anniversary of the Sikh ruler.

