Pakistan Diary: Government bans radical Islamist TLP party under anti-terrorism law

Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan Source: Supplied

Published 21 April 2021 at 2:36pm, updated 21 April 2021 at 2:46pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Here is a summary of major news events in West Punjab, over the past few days, as presented by our Lahore-based correspondent, Masood Mallhi on April 20, 2021.

The religious party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) is turning up the heat on Prime Minister Imran Khan over anti-France protests.

Pakistan’s Interior Ministry has confirmed that at least two policemen have been killed and more than 340 wounded by the TLP demonstrators in the last few days.

The ongoing protests have resulted in Pakistan’s government moving ahead to ban the TLP under Pakistan’s anti-terrorism legislation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on April 17 said the group had been banned because it “challenged the writ of the state”.

“Our government only took action against TLP under our anti-terrorist law when they challenged the writ of the state and used street violence and attacking the public and law enforcers,” he posted on Twitter.

Click on the player above to listen to the full audio report by Masood Mallhi. 

