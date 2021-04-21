Pakistan Diary: Government bans radical Islamist TLP party under anti-terrorism law

The religious party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) is turning up the heat on Prime Minister Imran Khan over anti-France protests.





Pakistan’s Interior Ministry has confirmed that at least two policemen have been killed and more than 340 wounded by the TLP demonstrators in the last few days.





The ongoing protests have resulted in Pakistan’s government moving ahead to ban the TLP under Pakistan’s anti-terrorism legislation.





Prime Minister Imran Khan on April 17 said the group had been banned because it “challenged the writ of the state”.





“Our government only took action against TLP under our anti-terrorist law when they challenged the writ of the state and used street violence and attacking the public and law enforcers,” he posted on Twitter.





