Pakistan Diary: Government deploys army in 16 cities to enforce COVID-19 restrictions

Prime Minister Imran Khan has deployed the army across the country to help in enforcing COVID-19 restrictions to contain the outbreak, warning the country may soon be facing a crisis similar to that of neighbouring India unless the fresh wave of infections is contained.





"If our circumstances become the same as India, then we will have to close down cities. We really don't want to do that because we know that the poor suffer the most when lockdowns are imposed," Mr Khan said.











