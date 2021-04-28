SBS Punjabi

Pakistan Diary: Government deploys army in 16 cities to enforce COVID-19 restrictions

SBS Punjabi

Pak army COVID

Pakistan deploys army into cities to assist in enforcing coronavirus public safety restrictions to contain the pandemic. Source: AAP Image/EPA/ARSHAD ARBAB

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 April 2021 at 11:28am
By Avneet Arora
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS

The Pakistan government has brought in troops in 16 major cities across the country to assist authorities in enforcing measures meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus, including the wearing of masks in public and the closing of non-essential businesses after 6 pm. Tune into this podcast for a weekly news update from Pakistan.

Published 28 April 2021 at 11:28am
By Avneet Arora
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Imran Khan has deployed the army across the country to help in enforcing COVID-19 restrictions to contain the outbreak, warning the country may soon be facing a crisis similar to that of neighbouring India unless the fresh wave of infections is contained.

"If our circumstances become the same as India, then we will have to close down cities. We really don't want to do that because we know that the poor suffer the most when lockdowns are imposed," Mr Khan said.

 

Advertisement
Click on the player above to listen to the full audio report by Masood Mallhi. 

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack