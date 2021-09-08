Pakistan Diary: Government employees barred from using social media platforms

According to a notice issued by the Establishment Division on 25 August, government employees have been blocked from airing their opinions on any social media platform without permission.





According to the notification, the instructions are not intended to discourage a government organisation from using social media constructively and positively.





The move has been actioned to ensure that a government employee is not using the platform to either harm the national security or relationships with foreign states, or offend public order, decency or morality, or amount to contempt of court or defamation or incitement to an offence or propagate sectarian creeds, according to the notice.





“Rule 18 of the Rules bars a government servant from sharing official information or document with a government servant or a private person or press,” the notification states.





