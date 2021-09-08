SBS Punjabi

Pakistan Diary: Government employees barred from using social media platforms

Social media apps displayed on a mobile phone.

Social media apps displayed on a mobile phone. Source: AAP Image/Yui Mok/PA Wire

Published 8 September 2021 at 12:57pm, updated 8 September 2021 at 1:01pm
By Masood Malhi
The Pakistan government has barred all its employees from using social media platforms in a bid to prevent the leak of official information and records. Tune into this podcast for a weekly update on news highlights from Pakistan.

According to a notice issued by the Establishment Division on 25 August, government employees have been blocked from airing their opinions on any social media platform without permission.

According to the notification, the instructions are not intended to discourage a government organisation from using social media constructively and positively.

The move has been actioned to ensure that a government employee is not using the platform to either harm the national security or relationships with foreign states, or offend public order, decency or morality, or amount to contempt of court or defamation or incitement to an offence or propagate sectarian creeds, according to the notice.

“Rule 18 of the Rules bars a government servant from sharing official information or document with a government servant or a private person or press,” the notification states.

Click on the player above to listen to the full audio report by Masood Mallhi. 

