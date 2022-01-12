Pakistan Diary: Government forms a committee to investigate the death of Murree tourists

The Pakistan government has set up a committee to investigate the lapses that lead to the death of at least 23 tourists in a snow blizzard near Murree in northern Pakistan.





Locals sorted money from stranded tourists to get their vehicles out of the blizzard that lasted for several hours. Hotel owners absurdly increased the prices to capitalise on the misery of the stranded tourists.





Many were compelled to spend the night in the car and were frozen to death inside their car.





While Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered a speedy inquiry into the tragedy, his government is being criticised for its emergency response and unpreparedness following the incident.





