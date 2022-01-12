SBS Punjabi

Pakistan Diary: Government forms a committee to investigate the death of Murree tourists

murree pakistan

Aftermath of a deadly blizzard in Murree, Pakistan. Source: EPA

Published 12 January 2022 at 2:12pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Presented by Masood Malhi
At least 23 people froze to death from carbon monoxide poisoning after being trapped in their cars on snow-covered roads at a popular tourist town of Murree. Hundreds of tourists remained stranded in their vehicles during the blizzard tragedy.

The Pakistan government has set up a committee to investigate the lapses that lead to the death of at least 23 tourists in a snow blizzard near Murree in northern Pakistan.

Locals sorted money from stranded tourists to get their vehicles out of the blizzard that lasted for several hours. Hotel owners absurdly increased the prices to capitalise on the misery of the stranded tourists.

Many were compelled to spend the night in the car and were frozen to death inside their car.

While Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered a speedy inquiry into the tragedy, his government is being criticised for its emergency response and unpreparedness following the incident. 

Click on the player above to listen to this update in Punjabi.

